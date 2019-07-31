



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies general manager Matt Klentak added another piece to the lineup before the MLB trade deadline passed Wednesday. The Phillies acquired 30-year-old leftfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international signing bonus money and a player to be named later.

Dickerson will provide the Phillies outfield depth and an additional bat off the bench once Jay Bruce returns from his oblique injury. He primarily plays left field, though he has played right and center field in his career. He will provide manager Gabe Kapler more options for his lineup.

#Phillies have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international signing bonus money and a player to be named later. pic.twitter.com/hou2qbvBLa — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 31, 2019

The 6-foot-1 leftfielder carries a .317/.376/.556 slash line with four home runs, 25 RBI and 18 doubles in 43 games this season with the Pirates. He has 23 strikeouts to 13 walks.

Last season, Dickerson hit .300/.330/.474 with 13 homers and 55 RBI with 35 doubles in 135 games.

He’s a left-handed bat who will likely forced outfielder Nick Williams back to Triple A. Williams is hitting .160/.208/.260 with two homers and 5 RBI this season.

With Dickerson in the fold, the Phils could split time with Dickerson and Bruce in left, Adam Haseley in center and use Scott Kingery at third base while moving Maikel Franco into a bench role. On some nights, the Phils’ bench could feature both Franco and Dickerson, which figures to be an upgrade.

Dickerson will be a free agent at the end of the season. He will wear No. 31.

To make room for Dickerson on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated Dylan Cozens for assignment.

The Phillies acquired left-handed pitcher Jason Vargas on Monday. Vargas will make his Phillies debut on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Klentak has now acquired via trades and free agent signings Dickerson, Vargas, Drew Smyly, Mike Morin and Blake Parker.