



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You might remember a moment of kindness captured on camera when the Los Angeles Dodgers hit a foul ball at Citizens Bank Park a few weeks ago. 9-year-old boy Jayden Ham quickly picked it up and without thinking twice, gave the foul ball to 11-year-old Frankie McLaughlin, who he thought wanted it more than he did.

The boy who received it then gave his new friend a big hug.

What a big day Tuesday was for those two young fans. Phillies management saw that moment of brotherly love and thought they had to do something for them. So when the boys told Eyewitness News their favorite player is Bryce Harper, the Phillies went into action.

Only Eyewitness News was at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday afternoon, where the boys met Harper. The superstar signed balls and jerseys for the boys and even took photos with his fans.

Jayden and Frankie say it’s a dream come true.

“People at school are gonna be like, ‘that’s fake,'” Jayden said.

“He makes me work harder at baseball and try my best,” Frankie said of Harper.

The boys had no idea this was going to happen when they came to watch the Phillies practice ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. the Giants.