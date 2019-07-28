Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A youth baseball team had the experience of a lifetime on Sunday. The team was coached by Phillies legends Charlie Manuel and Larry Bowa as part of the 2019 Phillies Charities “Phantastic Auction.”
The duo coached against each other in a seven-inning scrimmage at the Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
“The idea behind it was we were looking for a way to involve our alumni in the auction, what better way than to get two former manager out here to teach the youth,” T.J. Farrel said.
The players in the game are between 12-to-16 years old from across the Lehigh Valley area.
