



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lifelong dream comes true for a special young Eagles fan during training camp. Eleven-year-old Giovanni Hamilton met his hero, quarterback Carson Wentz and he is still on a high after meeting his role model.

Giovanni and his family hoped for the chance to meet Wentz would happen, and after hours of waiting in the heat, the moment arrived.

“I am excited, I still cannot believe I met him,” Giovanni said.

“He is just a good human,” Giovanni’s mom, Shannon Algarin said.

For Friday’s chance meeting, the family working with Bianca’s Kids which helps fulfill wishes of children.

Giovanni’s wish was to go to training camp, but then his prayers and dreams came true when Wentz came out, gave him a hug, a fist bump and signed his jersey.

“I’m still like geeking out,” Giovanni said as he laughed.

They laugh about it now, but it has been a long and painful road.

Giovanni has a genetic disorder and his jaw doesn’t grown, he has had 12 surgeries, with the most recent happening this past May.

His mom says it was training camp that got the 11-year-old through it.

“Afterward, we’d talk about ‘oh man this will be work it because we might meet Carson Wentz,’ and it was totally worth it,” she said.

It was not just this meeting that has helped Giovanni, mom says its Wentz’s career and his own trials.

“The one thing Giovanni told me during his surgery was Carson came back from his knee. Carson came back from his back. If he can do that and be strong, I’m going to do that too,” Algarin said.

Giovanni is scheduled to have another surgery in December, they say they’re taking this memory with them to make it a little less painful.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe reports.