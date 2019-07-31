PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials say an advisory group formed after this summer’s fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery will hold its first public meeting on Aug. 6.
“I am grateful for the advisory group members for lending their time and expertise to this important endeavor. I encourage the community to get involved by attending these public meetings so their voice can be a part of the process,” managing director Brian Abernathy said.
Abernathy also said the meeting will give the public an idea of what the site could look like.
Future meeting dates and locations, as well as informational updates about the work of the Refinery Advisory Group, will be made available at www.phila.gov/refinery.
