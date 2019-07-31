Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Evesham police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into a Target and stealing $15,000 worth of Apple products. The smash and grab happened at the store on the 700 block of S. Route 73, around 2:20 a.m. last Thursday.
Police say the suspects used a tool to shatter the store’s front sliding glass door. They then ran to the electronics department where they shattered a glass display and took $15,000 worth of Apple electronics.
Police say the suspects were in the store for a total of three minutes before fleeing.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
