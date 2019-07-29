ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A father from has died after police say he jumped into the ocean to save his 11-year-old son from drowning. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the New Jersey Avenue beach in Atlantic City on Monday. Police say the father and son are from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Police say the boy was drowning in the ocean when his father entered the water to save him.

The boy was able to make it to shore, but the father struggled in the water, authorities say.

According to police, retired New York police officer Jim Glorioso Jr. grabbed a boogie board and entered the ocean to rescue the man.

Glorioso found the man after he had gone underwater, police say, and tried to pull him onto the boogie board.

Both Glorioso and the man were assisted to shore by the Atlantic City beach patrol chief and firefighters.

The man was unresponsive and firefighters performed CPR. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

The Atlantic City beach patrol chief was off duty at the time of the incident, according to officials.