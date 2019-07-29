



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The victim in a deadly drive-by shooting over the weekend in Southwest Philadelphia has been identified as 21-year-old Ezra Weah, also known as rapper Bankroll Gambino, his manager tells CBS3. The shooting happened as a group of men were about to start shooting a promotional video for the rapper’s social media page.

Panic spread throughout the 2600 block of Caroll Street after gunfire erupted around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 21-year-old man died and five other men were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

By Monday morning, much of the bloodshed was cleaned up and police tape tossed in the trash.

But the memories still hard to bear.

“One was laying on top of the other one. The one that was sitting on top, on the steps, he was not moving at all,” resident Ivan Escobar said.

Escobar was home when he heard the gunshots and quickly called 911. He didn’t really know the man who died, just that he was nice.

“For me good people,” Escobar said.

Several people were on the steps of a home about to shoot a promotional video when police say a gunman started shooting. Witnesses told police the shooter was firing from a vehicle.

Investigators say, in all, six men were shot. They are between 21 and 24 years old.

CBS3 reached out to the people who live at the home but they denied to comment.

The Philadelphia police commissioner is turning to the public for help to identify the shooter.

“We are hopeful that someone will come forward and let us know what happened,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

The community is calling for an end to the violence.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore and Chantee Lans contributed to this report.