SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A Sicklerville man is behind bars after authorities say he impersonated a police officer to sexually assault a woman. Camden County police say 45-year-old Samuel Mears Jr. used a police badge and gun to convince a 31-year-old woman to perform sexual acts inside his car on Sunday.
Police eventually tracked Mears down in his car and arrested him.
Mears has been charged with sexual assault and impersonating a public servant or law enforcement officer, terroristic threats and other related charges.
He’s been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.
Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.
