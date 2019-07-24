PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hahnemann University Hospital is releasing residents and fellows so they can continue pursuing their training at another medical center with the hospital’s closure nearing. Hahnemann’s residents and fellows were notified Wednesday.
“Helping our residents and fellows continue their training and launch their careers with a minimum of disruption has been a top priority of our closure plan,” said Philadelphia Academic Health System Interim System CEO Ron Dreskin. “The Hospital is using an orderly approach to releasing the residents and fellows to ensure patients are still being safely cared for as Hahnemann winds down operations.”
The process allows residents or fellows to transfer to another training program beginning Monday, July 29 and continuing through Aug. 6. Residents and fellows will receive their salary and benefits until Aug. 25, or until they begin their new program.
The hospital previously announced entering into a letter of intent with Tower Health to transfer the majority of the residency and fellowship programs.
Nurses from Hahnemann and other area hospitals say the closure could create a public health emergency in the city.
Last month, the hospital announced plans to shut down Sept. 6, citing financial issues. More than 2,000 jobs are predicted to be lost when the hospital shuts down.
Hahnemann serves more than 40,000 patients a year.
