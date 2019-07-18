



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University has announced its eliminating 40% of its clinical staff due to the impending closure of Hahnemann University Hospital. The hospital is expected to shut its doors on Sept. 6.

In an email, the university said, “[T]he abrupt closure of Hahnemann has brought the Drexel University Physicians (DUP) practice plan to a crisis point. We have been forced to make extremely difficult decisions, but please know that the long-term goal is to preserve as many clinical faculty and professional staff jobs as possible.”

Drexel says it will be able to offer employment to approximately 60% of the faculty and staff within DUP, but those not offered positions will receive severance and outplacement counseling.

Hahnemann is the teaching hospital of Drexel University Hospital of Medicine.

Nurses from Hahnemann and other area hospitals say the closure could create a public health emergency in the city.

Earlier this week, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders took part in a rally in Philadelphia to protest the hospital’s shutting down.

“It’s insane,” Sanders said in an exclusive interview with CBS3 prior to the rally. “If you look at this thing objectively and you say that in the midst of a health care crisis, a hospital is being converted into a real estate opportunity in order to make some wealthy guy even more money, ignoring the health care needs of thousands of people, that is pretty crazy.”

Last month, the hospital announced plans to shut down in September, citing financial issues. More than 2,000 jobs are predicted to be lost when the hospital shuts down.

Hahnemann serves more than 40,000 patients a year.