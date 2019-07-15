



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Philadelphia rallying against the proposed closure of Hahnemann University Hospital on Monday. The Vermont senator spoke with Eyewitness News exclusively ahead of the big rally, calling the decision to close the facility “insane.”

Last month, the hospital announced plans to shut down in September, citing financial issues.

Sanders says health care should be a guaranteed right for all Americans and it looks like he plans to use the closure to drive home that point.

“We have a major health care crisis in America, in Philadelphia and Vermont and all over this country,” Sanders said.

Sanders is adding his voice to a growing chorus of those condemning Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure.

“It’s insane,” Sanders said. “If you look at this thing objectively and you say that in the midst of a health care crisis, a hospital is being converted into a real estate opportunity in order to make some wealthy guy even more money, ignoring the health care needs of thousands of people, that is pretty crazy.”

More than 2,000 jobs are predicted to be lost when the hospital shuts down in early September.

Sanders is hoping Philadelphia city leaders can derail the hospital’s closure through court filings.

“Well, I talked to the mayor the other day, and we have talked to city council people and have talked to the unions and there’s deep concern and local people are doing everything they can,” Sanders explained.

The event is expected to disrupt traffic.

Broad Street will be closed between Race and Vine Streets from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the hospital.

⚠️ Traffic Alert: Temporary road closure in Center City this afternoon. Broad Street will be closed between Race and Vine (north side of City Hall) from 12pm-4pm due to a PA Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals event outside Hahnemann University Hospital. pic.twitter.com/wLzS9U90xY — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) July 15, 2019

The rally is set to begin at 2 p.m.