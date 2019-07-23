SAYREVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman has been indicted after prosecutors say she starved her dog to death by leaving it home alone for over one month. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against 34-year-old Nora Seay on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Seay left her Pomeranian “Lady” at her home without a sufficient amount of food to survive from Dec. 31, 2018, to February 2019.
Criminal Charges Dropped For Second Time Against Amtrak Engineer Brandon Bostian In Deadly 2015 Train Crash
Seay is charged with causing bodily injury resulting in the death to a living animal by failing to provide necessary care as the owner charged with the care of the animal.
The investigation remains open and active.
Thousands Remain Without Power In New Jersey As Crews Cleaning Up After Destructive Storms
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444.
You must log in to post a comment.