PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — For a second time, criminal charges have been dropped against an Amtrak engineer at the helm of a deadly train crash in 2015. Brandon Bostian had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the eight deaths and more than 200 counts of reckless endangerment over the injuries.
A judge dismissed the charges on Tuesday during a status hearing.
An appeal hearing has been set for Aug. 16. Bostian’s trial was supposed to begin Sept. 23.
Eight people were killed and about 200 injured in 2015 when the New York-bound train derailed on a curve as it traveled at twice the speed limit.
Federal investigators concluded that Bostian lost track of where he was after hearing that a nearby commuter train had been struck by a rock.
In February 2018, Common Pleas Court Judge Kathryn Lewis reversed a municipal court’s decision, reinstating 246 counts of reckless endangerment, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of risking a catastrophe. In September 2017, Judge Thomas Gheret had dismissed all counts against Bostian, for lack of evidence.
Bostian has been free on bail.
