PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Amtrak engineer charged with manslaughter in a deadly high-speed derailment in Philadelphia won’t go on trial until next year because of delays in getting evidence from federal investigators.

A lawyer for Brandon Bostian says neither he nor state prosecutors have been able to get the on-board videos and other evidence needed to try the case. A Philadelphia judge on Wednesday ordered Bostian to appear in court Dec. 20 so she can set a trial date.

Brandon Bostian

Credit: CBS3

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says it’s still not clear what caused the train to accelerate.

Eight people were killed and about 200 injured in 2015 when the New York-bound train derailed on a curve as it traveled at twice the speed limit.

Federal investigators concluded that Bostian lost track of where he was after hearing that a nearby commuter train had been struck by a rock.

