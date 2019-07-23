



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Thousands of residents across the region are dealing with power outages after a severe storm struck the area overnight. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says there are at least 300,000 power outages across New Jersey.

More than 8,000 of those PSEG and Atlantic City Electric customers were without electricity in Camden County as of 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

We urge all residents without power to make sure their outage is called in and to keep clear of downed lines. Residents in need of a cooling center or other shelter should call 2-1-1 for the location nearest to them. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 23, 2019

In downtown Camden, street signals malfunctioned leading to a dangerous commute for some drivers.

There are more than 325K power outages throughout the state. The utilities are working to restore power as quickly & safely as possible. Due to the severity of the storm damage, it may take up to several days. Please check on your neighbors, particularly anyone elderly or infirm. — NJBPU (@NJBPU) July 23, 2019

Peter Shaw and his 15-year-old son witnessed the power of Mother Nature when heavy and strong winds brought down a tree outside their Cherry Hill home on Monday evening.

“I could see the sidewalk starting to buckle, the next thing you know the whole tree fell over,” Peter Shaw said.

Traffic lights are out at Haddon and Collings Avenues in Collingswood as thousands of customers are still without power.

Traffic lights out at Haddon and Collings Ave. in Collingswood, NJ. Drivers beware. #cbs3wx pic.twitter.com/UpRpNBQFny — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) July 23, 2019

CBS3 found downed trees, some on power lines, across the neighborhood.

“Another branch fell on our car,” Kathleen Miller said.

Kathleen Miller says she’s leaving home until her power is restored.

Here on Crestmont Terrace in Collingswood, NJ…downed trees and power lines. No power on this block pic.twitter.com/MqYTUCcvgm — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) July 23, 2019

Employees at Sabrina’s Cafe arrived to work to find there was no power, plus a gas leak. Crews are working to fit both issues.

Employees at Sabrina’s Cafe in Collingswood got to work and found they had NO power PLUS a gas leak. Crews are working to address both @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/82QMUdyUzA — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) July 23, 2019

The power outages are also affecting public transportation service.

PATCO’s Lindenwold and Ashland Stations will be closed due to downed wires between Woodcrest and Ashland.

PATCO says trains will run on a limited schedule between Woodcrest Station and 15/16th and Locust Streets until further notice. The trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes as locals.

⚠️IMPORTANT SERVICE INFO FOR TUES., 7/23⚠️ Lindenwold & Ashland Stations will be CLOSED. Trains will run as locals every 10-15 minutes between Woodcrest and 15/16th & Locust due to downed wires between Woodcrest & Ashland. DETAILS➡️https://t.co/LxZFmtIr59 pic.twitter.com/1MUJluoLeO — PATCO (@RidePATCO) July 23, 2019

The Atlantic City Rail is also suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Cherry Hill because of downed wires across the tracks.

NJ Transit is accepting rail tickets and passes on the NJ Transit bus between Lindenwold and Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Rail service is suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Cherry Hill due to a downed tree across the tracks near Lindenwold. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being accepted by NJ TRANSIT bus between Lindenwold and Atlantic City. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 23, 2019

PSEG says Burlington County is dealing with the most outages in South Jersey with 28,559 customers still without power.

Tonight’s storm impacted many customers & our crews will be working thru the night to ensure that every customer is restored as quickly and as safely as possible. If you need to report an outage please call 1-800-436-7734. We’ll have limited staff on social until 7am. #StaySafe — PSE&G (@PSEGdelivers) July 23, 2019

Camden County is dealing with 8,021 outages, Gloucester County has 5,552, and Mercer County has 6,879.

PECO is also working to restore power to more than 30,000 customers in the Philadelphia area.

Bucks County is experiencing the most outages with 19,822 customers affected, Delaware County has 8,829, Philadelphia has 662, Montgomery has 565, and Chester has 411.