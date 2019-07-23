Breaking:More Than 300,000 New Jersey Residents Without Power Tuesday Morning After Severe Storm Strikes Region
By CBS3 Staff
By CBS3 Staff


COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Thousands of residents across the region are dealing with power outages after a severe storm struck the area overnight. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says there are at least 300,000 power outages across New Jersey.

More than 8,000 of those PSEG and Atlantic City Electric customers were without electricity in Camden County as of 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

In downtown Camden, street signals malfunctioned leading to a dangerous commute for some drivers.

Powerful Storms, Winds Knock Out Power For Thousands, Topple Trees Across Delaware Valley

Peter Shaw and his 15-year-old son witnessed the power of Mother Nature when heavy and strong winds brought down a tree outside their Cherry Hill home on Monday evening.

“I could see the sidewalk starting to buckle, the next thing you know the whole tree fell over,” Peter Shaw said.

Traffic lights are out at Haddon and Collings Avenues in Collingswood as thousands of customers are still without power.

CBS3 found downed trees, some on power lines, across the neighborhood.

“Another branch fell on our car,” Kathleen Miller said.

Kathleen Miller says she’s leaving home until her power is restored.

Employees at Sabrina’s Cafe arrived to work to find there was no power, plus a gas leak. Crews are working to fit both issues.

The power outages are also affecting public transportation service.

PATCO’s Lindenwold and Ashland Stations will be closed due to downed wires between Woodcrest and Ashland.

PATCO says trains will run on a limited schedule between Woodcrest Station and 15/16th and Locust Streets until further notice. The trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes as locals.

The Atlantic City Rail is also suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Cherry Hill because of downed wires across the tracks.

NJ Transit is accepting rail tickets and passes on the NJ Transit bus between Lindenwold and Atlantic City.

To view all NJ Transit Rail services operating with alerts on Tuesday morning, click here.

PSEG says Burlington County is dealing with the most outages in South Jersey with 28,559 customers still without power.

 

Camden County is dealing with 8,021 outages, Gloucester County has 5,552, and Mercer County has 6,879.

PECO is also working to restore power to more than 30,000 customers in the Philadelphia area.

Bucks County is experiencing the most outages with 19,822 customers affected, Delaware County has 8,829, Philadelphia has 662, Montgomery has 565, and Chester has 411.

