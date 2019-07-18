EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Straight line winds with gusts up to 80 mph during Thursday night’s severe storms damaged nearly 100 trees and left thousands without power in Ewing Township, Mercer County. Crews are working to clean up the damage left behind.
HAPPENING NOW: Cleanup continues in Ewing Township, New Jersey where straight line winds brought down trees and left the area without power. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YOouQ4N7lG
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) July 18, 2019
The National Weather Service says the severe storms uprooted 10 to 20 large trees. Three homes were damaged from the fallen trees and one house was destroyed.
The straight line winds hit Ewing Township around 8:15 p.m.
Over 4,000 customers were left without power as the severe weather knocked down power lines. PSE&G says 1,100 residents currently have no power.
No injuries were reported.
