BREAKING:Over Dozen Philadelphia Police Officers To Be Fired For Racist, Offensive Social Media Posts
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Weather, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous and potentially deadly heat is gripping the Philadelphia region. From Philadelphia to the Jersey shore, temperatures could feel like we are in the triple digits.

Millions of people across the country are under heat alerts, including the Delaware Valley.

Many areas could even break heat records over the weekend.

Watch the video above for Thursday’s full forecast.

Comments