PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday’s sweltering heat turned into a night of drenching downpours. Cleanup is now underway after severe weather left behind downed trees and wires, as well as widespread power outages across the region.
The heavy rain also triggered flash flooding in parts of the region. In Bethlehem, a neighborhood street turned into a fast-moving stream. The volume of water proved to be just too much for some manholes.
An Eyewitness News viewer sent video of the Wyomissing Creek in Mohnton, Berks County, where you could see the overflow and rushing waters.
In Collingswood, Camden County, the downpours and heavy winds knocked down trees and power lines. A tangled mess could be seen along Haddon Avenue where a tree landed on top of a car.
The storm also knocked out power for thousands across the Delaware Valley.
View of Haddon Avenue just outside United Methodist Communities in Collingswood. Big tree fell during last night’s strong storms taking down wires and knocking out power to 160 customers in the area. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nHEgr8eW5F
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) July 18, 2019
No severe weather is expected on Thursday but the intense heat continues as most of the region remains under an excessive heat warning until Sunday night.
CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.
