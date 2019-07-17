WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 9 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands are without power across the Delaware Valley as strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for much of the region until 9 p.m.

Almost 22,000 PECO customers are without power in Pennsylvania, with more than 10,000 of those coming from Chester County. More than 3,500 outages are reported in Philly, PECO says.

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley At Risk For Gusty Winds, Torrential Downpours As Strong Storms To Move Through Area

Other electric companies are also reporting outages. More than 2,400 PPL customers are without power in Pennsylvania; 6,045 Delmarva customers are without power in Delaware; and 8,028 AC Electric customers are without power in New Jersey.

There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s