PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands are without power across the Delaware Valley as strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for much of the region until 9 p.m.
Almost 22,000 PECO customers are without power in Pennsylvania, with more than 10,000 of those coming from Chester County. More than 3,500 outages are reported in Philly, PECO says.
Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley At Risk For Gusty Winds, Torrential Downpours As Strong Storms To Move Through Area
Other electric companies are also reporting outages. More than 2,400 PPL customers are without power in Pennsylvania; 6,045 Delmarva customers are without power in Delaware; and 8,028 AC Electric customers are without power in New Jersey.
There is no word on when power is expected to be restored.