Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — National Weather Service investigators plan to examine whether a tornado touched down in a southern New Jersey town. A team on Friday will take a look at damage caused as a storm passed over the Ramblewood section of Mount Laurel Township on Thursday evening.

If so, it would be the second tornado to have touched down in Mount Laurel in less than a week.

Trees were toppled and radar indicated the possibility of a tornado.

Strong Storms Uproots Trees, Blocking Roadway In Mount Laurel

The weather service has confirmed four tornadoes in New Jersey this year.

The storms forced officials to delay the start of the Florida Georgia Line concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center by about two hours. Concertgoers at the venue, which also features outdoor seating, were urged to take shelter

Thursday’s storms caused flash flooding in parts of the state. There was street flooding in Newark, North Arlington and Nutley.

