BREAKING:Pregnant Woman, 8-Year-Old Son Killed After Being Washed Away By Floodwaters In Berks County, Police Say
By Greg Argos
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Mount Laurel News


MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A tornado warning was issued for Burlington County, New Jersey on Thursday. The system uprooted some trees and caused some damage in Mount Laurel.

The severe weather, which pounded Delaware County and caused some localized flooding, made its way to Mount Laurel. The storms did a number on the Birchfield neighborhood.

Limbs snapped, leaves strewn and a large tree was left blocking a roadway.

“I got an alert on the phone,” Barbara Saltenberger said.

Credit: CBS3

And that’s when Saltenberger went to her laundry room to seek shelter.

“I heard the winds, I saw the rain. It was a huge amount of rain,” she said.

And then a deafening, distinctive crack.

“I looked out of my bathroom window and saw my tree come down,” Saltenberger said.

She says the entire ordeal lasted minutes. She’s glad it’s over and grateful Mother Nature decided to snap the 40-year-old tree away from her home and onto the street.

“I would think, oh it’s not going to happen here but it does. Always listen to the alerts. Even if it doesn’t happen, you never know,” Saltenberger said.

Crews have since cut up the tree, clearing the roadway. There were no injuries.

