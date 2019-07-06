MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Weather officials have confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of 70 mph touched down in Mount Laurel on Saturday. The National Weather Service sent a team out to investigate reported activity shorty after 2 p.m. near Interstate 295’s exit 36 and the New Jersey Turnpike’s exit four.
Officials say the tornado was on the ground for just .07 miles. It is the fourth tornado confirmed in New Jersey in 2019, double the yearly average.
Dramatic video shows high winds lifting an employee’s car and throwing it into the front glass wall of a company called Castle Windows in a business park in Mount Laurel, near I-295.
“I was walking out of Produce Junction on Route 73 in Made Shade and there was just a big funnel cloud spinning, turned in to be three of them and dropped out to be one,” Jonathan Mazanec, a witness, said. “It looked like it flipped a car behind me.”
Dark, ominous clouds and what appeared to be a funnel cloud lingered over Route 73 in Maple Shade. The Mount Laurel Fire Department also shared video of the stormy weather on its Facebook page.
Weather officials say some damage has been reported, but initial reports suggest only minor damage to buildings and a parked car.
No injuries have been reported, officials say.
