



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are busy after more gunfire on Sunday that injured three more people including a child in Philadelphia. These the latest of 11 shootings around the city this weekend.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was playing outside in North Philadelphia when someone in a car starting shooting just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

A bullet hit the windowsill of a house causing debris to graze the boy’s back but is doing OK, during that shooting a 16-year-old was struck in the leg, that teen is trying to recover as police interview neighbors.

Just a few doors down, a prayer mural overlooks the block, it reads “Jesus I trust in you.” Neighbors say much of the city could use prayer after another bloody weekend.

Just a few hours before this shooting, 39-year-old William Wright was shot six times just before 3:30 p.m., he is now fighting for his life.

His mother, in disbelief, says he is a father of one and was on his way home from work at the Philadelphia Port when she heard gunfire erupt.

Neighbors rushed outside with towels to try and stop the bleeding, as of now the suspect is still on the run

“Turn yourself in turn yourself in. It didn’t make sense to do it this way whatever the problem may be,” Wrights’s mother said

Philadelphia Police have been very busy this weekend, since 8 p.m. on Saturday, there have been 10 shootings around Philadelphia that have left nine people injured.

So far both shootings and homicides have increased this year across the city.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney walked the streets of West Philadelphia and called for people to put their weapons down.

“We’ve been having an uptick in violence, and uptick in homicides. It’s been very depressing and frustrating,” he said.

So far no arrests have been made in this weekend’s shootings.