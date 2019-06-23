



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been another violent weekend in Philadelphia despite city officials and residents demanding change. A ripple effect of gunfire sent at least seven people to the hospital so far this weekend.

Police are sifting through evidence and surveillance video in hopes of catching the gunmen responsible for sending several people to the hospital this weekend.

Investigators had a large crime scene on their hands at 24th and Moore Streets after a shooting sent four people to the hospital around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Three men were listed in stable condition, while a fourth man was listed in critical condition after police say he was shot in the back.

Just two hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in the leg.

The violence spilled into Sunday morning with detectives combing through the 700 block of North 46th Street and Somerset Street after shootings there sent two more people to the emergency room.

‘We Want Them To Know We Have Their Back’: Mayor Jim Kenney Joins Activists In Walk Against Violence Around Philadelphia

“We’ve been having an uptick in violence, and uptick in homicides. Obviously, it’s been very depressing and frustrating,” mayor Jim Kenney said.

This weekend’s shootings happened just hours after police and community leaders, including Kenney, walked the streets of West Philadelphia in response to the upsurge in gun violence.

“You have to develop relationships, earn people’s trust, so you can get information that will help save lives,” Kenney said.

Shootings are up 3% and homicides have risen more than 6% so far this year.

The Anti-Violence and Anti-Drug Network has been hosting community walks since August 2018. They say they are critical.

“They’re people who grew up in neighborhoods like this and for that reason they have some built-in credibility. It’s easy for them to establish a rapport, and the interaction is a big part of what helps us to prevent violence,” executive director of the Anti-Violence and Anti-Drug Network George Mosee said.

If you have information on any of the shootings, call police.

Crystal Cranmore reports.