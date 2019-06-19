BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of a Philadelphia man following a traffic stop. Bedminster Township police say 44-year-old Charles Shaw was arrested after officers found nearly 600 bags of heroin and other drugs in his pants during a traffic stop.
Investigators conducted controlled purchases of suspected heroin from Shaw during the first two weeks of June. As a result, 40 bags of heroin were confiscated.
The investigation unveiled that Shaw used his residence in the 3600 block of Bedminster Road to package the drugs.
Bedminster Township police stopped Shaw’s vehicle Saturday along Route 113 after believing he left his home.
While taking him into custody, officers noticed a bulge in Shaw’s pants and found two large black bags containing 590 bags of suspected heroin, seven bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine, seven bags of cocaine, 10 suspected oxycodone pills and 11 buprenorphine pills.
Shaw was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related offenses.
He was arraigned June 15 and bail was set at 10% of $200,000.