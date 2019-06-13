DONATE NOW!CBS3 Presents 13th Annual 'Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope' Telethon
By Vittoria Woodill
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A restaurant in Norristown has been serving up delicious food for more than 75 years. Vittoria Woodill introduces us to the popular restaurant that has one hoagie-like sandwich that got its start right in Norristown.

It’s a little shop where the sign signals you to open wide for warm counter-top classics and signature flattop sandwiches that are known to be some of the best around.

Lou’s Steak Shop has been a local hangout that has had everything you could need like comfort food, friendship and a place to call home.

It also has a famous sandwich known as the “Zep” that has a few different stories behind it.

