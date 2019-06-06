



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In one week, CBS3 will hold our annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand telethon and while you may not realize it, the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has built a strong connection with chefs nationwide. Through their collaboration, they hope to achieve the ultimate goal of ending childhood cancer.

One chef, in particular, continues to be inspired by Alex Scott’s focus on others.

It’s a tough place to squeeze into, but Michael Solomonov, an author and chef, had no reservations about inviting CBS3 into Zahav, the best restaurant in the United States, to talk about Alex.

“Being award-winning, having a successful restaurant, being in the press is amazing,” Solomonov said, “but for us, it’s really about how we can use that to help other people and I think that, to me, was inspired by Alex herself. As a child to go through that, in her darkest hours to really be focused on other people.”

“That was it, raising a million dollars not for herself,” Solomonov added. “That sort of spirit and energy is what really applies to everything we do.”

Solomonov, known as master of modern Israeli cuisine, has a few cookbooks of his own, but he’s preparing a recipe he contributed to Alex’s Table, a cheerful page-turner full of culinary greats showcasing their favorite dishes to fight childhood cancer one recipe at a time.

Watch the full Taste With Tori about Zahav and the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation above.