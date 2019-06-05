NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a father and his four daughters in New Castle County last July. Sentencing for Alvin Hubbard is scheduled for September.
Hubbard pleaded guilty to five counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of second-degree vehicular assault and a third-degree count of vehicular assault.
Officials say Hubbard was operating a truck on July 6, 2018 in “a criminally negligent manner,” when he crossed the center median of Route 1 in Townsend onto the northbound side.
The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan, carrying a family of six, struck it.
The father, 61-year-old Audie Trinidad, and his four daughters — 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison — were pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation did not reveal any drugs or alcohol in Hubbard’s system at the time of the crash.