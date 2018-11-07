Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A suspect has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges following the July crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware that killed a father and his four daughters.

A New Castle County grand jury indicted 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard, of Cambridge, Maryland, on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and other related charges.

“The indictment alleges that Hubbard operated his truck in a criminally negligent manner when he exited his lane of travel, crossed the center median between a multi-lane highway, and crashed into oncoming traffic,” the Delaware Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

The crash killed 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and his four daughters: 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-olds Melissa and Allison. Trinidad’s wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, survived the crash.

Delaware State Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road shortly before 4 p.m. on July 6 when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

Three others were injured in the accident.

The Delaware Attorney General’s Office says the investigation did not reveal any involvement of alcohol or drugs in the crash.