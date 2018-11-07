TRAFFIC ALERT:Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer Closes Portion Of Baltimore Pike In Chester County
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alvin Hubbard, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A suspect has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges following the July crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware that killed a father and his four daughters.

A New Castle County grand jury indicted 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard, of Cambridge, Maryland, on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and other related charges.

“The indictment alleges that Hubbard operated his truck in a criminally negligent manner when he exited his lane of travel, crossed the center median between a multi-lane highway, and crashed into oncoming traffic,” the Delaware Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

The crash killed 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and his four daughters: 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-olds Melissa and Allison. Trinidad’s wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, survived the crash.

trinidad family delaware crash route 1 Suspect Indicted In Delaware Route 1 Crash That Killed Father, 4 Daughters

Delaware State Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road shortly before 4 p.m. on July 6 when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

Three others were injured in the accident.

The Delaware Attorney General’s Office says the investigation did not reveal any involvement of alcohol or drugs in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s