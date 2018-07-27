Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman who survived a crash that killed her husband and four daughters on a Delaware highway is speaking out for the first time.

The crash happened earlier this month as the family from Teaneck was headed home from a vacation in Ocean City, Maryland.

Authorities said a pickup truck heading in the wrong direction on Route 1 in Delaware collided with their minivan, killing 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and his daughters, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Their mother, Mary Rose Ballocanag, was the only one to survive. Authorities say the four girls were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

“I lost my family last July 6 because of a man in a truck crossed a wide grassy median and struck our car coming in the wrong direction,” Ballocanag said at a news conference Friday. “He is still walking free and I have to bury my husband and four daughters.”

So far, criminal charges have not yet been filed in the case. Ballocanag said Friday that she wants justice for her family and to see the driver of the pickup “criminally prosecuted.”

“All my broken bones and injuries will heal but not the unbearable pain my heart,” she said. “Now that they’re all gone, I have nothing to look forward to but justice for them.”

Attorneys for the family say they’ve been told the investigation into the crash is “complicated” and may take a few months.