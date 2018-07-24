Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) – The mother and only survivor of a family that died in a Delaware crash has been released from the hospital. Christiana Hospital says Mary Rose Ballocanag has been discharged.

It happened on July 6 around 4 p.m. on Route 1 in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend.

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna,17, Melissa, 13, and Allison, also 13, were all occupants of the minivan and died. Ballocanag, who was the mother and husband to the victims, survived the crash.

Authorities at Christiana Hospital confirm she was released from the hospital.

Authorities say the four girls were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Brian Kern, 24, was in another car that was involved in the crash.

“I see out of my left eye the car crazily swerving out of control on the grass median,” Kern told Eyewitness News. “It’s about to be a T-bone and I veer to the right as much as I can. He catches the back left of my car and misses my door. The glass shatters.”

“I looked back and it was like a war scene,” Kern added.

No charges have been filed at this time, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.