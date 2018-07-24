  • CBS 3On Air

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) – The mother and only survivor of a family that died in a Delaware crash has been released from the hospital. Christiana Hospital says Mary Rose Ballocanag has been discharged.

It happened on July 6 around 4 p.m. on Route 1 in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend.

townsend multi fatal crash Survivor Of Crash That Left Family Dead In Delaware Released From Hospital

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

trinidad Survivor Of Crash That Left Family Dead In Delaware Released From Hospital

credit: cbs3

Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna,17, Melissa, 13, and Allison, also 13, were all occupants of the minivan and died. Ballocanag, who was the mother and husband to the victims, survived the crash.

Authorities at Christiana Hospital confirm she was released from the hospital.

Authorities say the four girls were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

brian kern delaware crash Survivor Of Crash That Left Family Dead In Delaware Released From Hospital

Brian Kern, a survivor of a deadly multi-car crash in Townsend, Delaware speaks about the chaotic moments before the impact and the trauma of surviving a horrific incident. Credit: CBS3

Brian Kern, 24, was in another car that was involved in the crash.

“I see out of my left eye the car crazily swerving out of control on the grass median,” Kern told Eyewitness News. “It’s about to be a T-bone and I veer to the right as much as I can. He catches the back left of my car and misses my door. The glass shatters.”

“I looked back and it was like a war scene,” Kern added.

No charges have been filed at this time, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

