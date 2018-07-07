Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A family spokesperson has identified the New Jersey family who were killed in Friday’s crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware.

According to that spokesperson, the father is Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna,17, Melissa, 13, and Allison, also 13.

Trinidad’s wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

From left-to-right, pictured above is Danna, Mary Rose, Allison, Audie, Kaitlyn, and Melissa.

New Jersey Father, 4 Daughters Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Delaware

Both husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police say, but their four daughters were not.

Delaware State Police are still investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed them and shut down part of Route 1 traffic in New Castle County on July 6.

The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend around 3:50 p.m. And officials say there were two survivors from the crash, including the wife of one of the deceased victims.

Master Coporal Melissa Jaffe said, “It’s certainly heartbreaking. I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they’re going through.”

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

#BREAKING: Family of 4 kids & 1 adult riding in same minivan killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Townsend, #Delaware; @DEStatePolice confirm@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DSd1fg8l09 — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) July 7, 2018

The pickup truck had two occupants who were transferred to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The passenger car had one occupant who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Lancaster Mayor: Officer Won’t Be Fired For Taser incident, Promises Reform

Route 1 is now reopened, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe that has been set up to support the sole survivor, Mary Rose, was created Saturday and has already exceeded it’s goal of $10,000.