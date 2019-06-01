PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team has extended the duration of its partial shutdown. This announcement comes as it continues to tackle upper respiratory infections in a number of dogs at its kennels.
In a statement released on Saturday, officials from ACCT Philly say they have identified the primary cause of the respiratory illness as canine pneumovirus.
Pennsylvania SPCA Steps In To Help ACCT Philly Amid Infection Outbreak
The virus can reportedly cause an epidemic of respiratory illness because it is highly contagious, most dogs do not have immunity and there is no vaccine.
ACCT anticipates being able to make a “clean break” on June 7, until then, it aims to avoid new dog intakes as much as possible.
ACCT Philly will be open for limited dog adoptions starting June 1 for dogs who are considered fully recovered in its main kennel and not at risk of shedding the virus.
For more information and the latest updates on this please visit www.acctphilly.org.