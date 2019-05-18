



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The ACCT Philly will be shutting down adoptions for two weeks in an attempt to tackle an upper respiratory infection in a number of its dogs. The ACCT Philly has been trying to eliminate this infection since May 13 and national experts and other partners recommended this would be the best way to restore health in its kennels.

A shelter-in-place will also go into effect for the dogs already in kennels.

The ACCT Philly has already conducted testing and none of the pathogens identified in the polymerase chain reaction (PRC) panels had unusual results. But, they did determine that further testing was necessary due to some cases of unusually severe pneumonia that ending up killing some of the affected dogs.

They have ruled out some major viral infections including distemper and canine influenza virus.

The ACCT Philly will not be accepting any new owner-surrendered dogs starting Saturday May 18 for two weeks, unless the dog is a risk to public safety or is ill and suffering, both instances requiring euthanasia.

The ACCT Philly help desk will assist dog owners that need to surrender their pets by offering additional options to consider.

The organization is working to secure a limited amount of space away from the general popular to house a few incoming stray dogs and quarantine them beginning this weekend.

“Our goal will be to cycle any stray animals that enter our facility into this small quarantine area for 48-hour stray hold period, and then as quickly as possible, transfer them into rescues if no owner retrieves the pet,” the ACCT Philly said in a statement.

If you would like to make a donation to the ACCT Philly, click here.

The ACCT Philly is also seeking fosters and volunteers for both its own programs and for its rescues partners. If you are interested in being a dog foster or volunteer, click here.