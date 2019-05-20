PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA came to the aid of a Philadelphia animal shelter that temporarily suspended adoption. Starting Saturday, the Animal Care and Control Team will not be accepting new dogs surrendered by their owners for two weeks.
This comes after upper respiratory infections were found in a number of dogs and in some cases, led to death.
During the two-week shutdown period, stray dogs found by both the public and ACCT Animal Control Officers will be taken to the SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters, located at 350 E. Erie Avenue.
“This kind of thing is constantly unfolding and they are still trying to work out why these unique measures are being taken,” said Pennsylvania SPCA CEO Julie Klim. “It’s unusual to shut down a dog intake for a city shelter like this but at some point you have to get in front of this problem.”
This is an attempt by the PSPCA to lessen the burden on ACCT Philly during the two week period.