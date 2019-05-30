MANHEIM, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police say a man was found in the trunk of a car that arrived for sale at a Pennsylvania auto auction. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen said the man is being treated at a hospital and is expected to be released.
Steffen isn’t identifying the man or the nature of any injuries.
Workers processing the vehicle found the man Thursday at the Manheim Auto Auction facility, about 90 miles west of Philadelphia.
Darren Leeds tells LNP newspaper he opened the trunk of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat to photograph it, “and there was a guy in there.”
“I opened the trunk to take a trunk picture, and there was a guy in there,” Leeds said.
Leeds says he ran to get water for the man, who he says wasn’t moving much.
Police are investigating.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)