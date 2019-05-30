Phillies To Hold Public Memorial Service For David Montgomery At Citizens Bank Park On June 6 The David P. Montgomery Celebration of Life will be open to the public.

Fans Call For MLB To Extend Netting After Foul Ball Strikes Young Girl During Cubs-Astros GameAfter a young fan was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora in the fourth inning of last night's game, commentators and fans of the game voiced their wish for more protective netting.