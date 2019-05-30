WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 9 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Scranton news


SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Scranton say a naked man was captured on surveillance footage breaking into an elementary school and vandalizing the building. The incident prompted officials to cancel classes Thursday at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, reports CNN affiliate WNEP-TV.

School officials originally thought it to be a prank, but after reviewing security footage, they realized that someone had vandalized the gym, leaving a heap of Murphy’s Oil Soap behind. Other areas of the school were also defaced.

“Once inside the school, the male took his clothes off and was walking through at least a portion of the school without any clothes on,” Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano told WNEP.

The decision to cancel classes came from administrators just about an hour before the start of the school day, hoping to ensure student safety.

“We’re dealing with children, better to be safe than sorry,” Graziano told WNEP.

School officials say the students will not have to make up the missed day.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, you are being asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s