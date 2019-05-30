SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Scranton say a naked man was captured on surveillance footage breaking into an elementary school and vandalizing the building. The incident prompted officials to cancel classes Thursday at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, reports CNN affiliate WNEP-TV.
School officials originally thought it to be a prank, but after reviewing security footage, they realized that someone had vandalized the gym, leaving a heap of Murphy’s Oil Soap behind. Other areas of the school were also defaced.
“Once inside the school, the male took his clothes off and was walking through at least a portion of the school without any clothes on,” Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano told WNEP.
The decision to cancel classes came from administrators just about an hour before the start of the school day, hoping to ensure student safety.
“We’re dealing with children, better to be safe than sorry,” Graziano told WNEP.
School officials say the students will not have to make up the missed day.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, you are being asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134.