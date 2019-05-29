PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — On Wednesday, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, revealed that she had a miscarriage. Tori and Nick announced the news in Tori’s emotional Instagram post.
In the post, Tori said getting over the “traumatic loss” will take time. She says she was about 15 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child when she went into sudden labor Sunday morning and “knew something was wrong.”
View this post on Instagram
Read below for full story. So thankful for this family right here and miss having them right down the street! Our weekend together was not quite as planned, but blessed by their presence and the help they provided us with an unexpected set of circumstances that nick and I suddenly found ourselves in. As several of you knew, we were about 15 weeks pregnant with our 2nd baby. Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a “virus” of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true. We’ve endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew what something like this felt like and now we do. We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance. We know they all happen very differently. We are finally home from the hospital and recovering physically from the infection with antibiotics (already much better) as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss. This will take time. Thank you Taylor family for being here this weekend. We had a pretty fun weekend planned, and it was turned upside down, but God knew we needed you. ❤️
Foles tweeted the news, thanking all for “the love, support and prayers.”
“To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process,” she wrote. “Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.
“The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true.”
Nick Foles missed a voluntary practice Tuesday for “a personal reason,” and the team has no timetable for his return. He posted on his Instagram story that “this has been a tough last week,” adding that Tori “has written a beautiful post explaining our experience and what is in our hearts.”
Tori Foles said she is home from the hospital and is “recovering physically from the infection with antibiotics … as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss. This will take time.”
Earlier in the week, coach Doug Marrone said “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.” Marrone offered no other details, and the team said Tuesday there is no timetable for Foles’ return.
“He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him,” Marrone said. “The football part, we’ll just figure that out. … My mind is on more so of what’s going on on the outside, making sure I’m doing the best job I can for the player.”
Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to four playoff victories over the last two seasons, including the franchise’s first NFL title since 1960. He earned 2018 Super Bowl MVP honors and made himself the league’s premier quarterback commodity.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville in March that included a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed. He and his wife, Tori, bought a home in Jacksonville in April and finished moving earlier this month.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)