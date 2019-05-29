PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — On Wednesday, former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife, Tori, revealed that she had a miscarriage. Tori and Nick announced the news in Tori’s emotional Instagram post.

In the post, Tori said getting over the “traumatic loss” will take time. She says she was about 15 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child when she went into sudden labor Sunday morning and “knew something was wrong.”

Foles tweeted the news, thanking all for “the love, support and prayers.”

Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers. 2 Cor 12:9 Please read:https://t.co/7rmPG2BYAG — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 30, 2019

“To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process,” she wrote. “Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.

“The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true.”

Nick Foles missed a voluntary practice Tuesday for “a personal reason,” and the team has no timetable for his return. He posted on his Instagram story that “this has been a tough last week,” adding that Tori “has written a beautiful post explaining our experience and what is in our hearts.”

Tori Foles said she is home from the hospital and is “recovering physically from the infection with antibiotics … as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss. This will take time.”

Earlier in the week, coach Doug Marrone said “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.” Marrone offered no other details, and the team said Tuesday there is no timetable for Foles’ return.

“He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him,” Marrone said. “The football part, we’ll just figure that out. … My mind is on more so of what’s going on on the outside, making sure I’m doing the best job I can for the player.”

Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to four playoff victories over the last two seasons, including the franchise’s first NFL title since 1960. He earned 2018 Super Bowl MVP honors and made himself the league’s premier quarterback commodity.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with Jacksonville in March that included a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed. He and his wife, Tori, bought a home in Jacksonville in April and finished moving earlier this month.

