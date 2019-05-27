



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — In our area, going down the shore is synonymous with Memorial Day and this year is no different. Many people are enjoying the holiday in Ocean City, including one couple who has made it an annual tradition for more than four decades.

Crashing waves is a familiar sound down at the Jersey Shore. Thousands flocked to the beach in Ocean City for Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day 2019 Deals, Freebies Offered For Active Duty Military, Veterans

Many went down to take a dip in the water, while others went to catch a cool breeze and perfect their tan.

Either way, compared to Memorial Day in 2018, the sunshine never felt so good.

“This is definitely well needed, it is nice to get out here and get in the sun and relax, it’s awesome,” said Dana Auman.

Spending the holiday weekend on the beach is a family tradition for thousands — take for example the Slavin’s.

“We have a place in Sea Isle City, but we met here 42 years ago in Ocean City, so we always like to come back,” Lancaster native Pam Slavin said.

Relaxation for some, but a busy day for others, just ask Tom Rossi, who is the General Manager of Manco and Manco pizza on the boardwalk.

“If this is any indication of what summer is going to be like, it is going to be a good one,” said Rossi.

Local Memorial Day Observances Held Across Region To Honor America’s Fallen Heroes

Over at Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy and Fudge, the candy machines are moving as customers filled the front of the store. Its owner says warmer weather brought in more people, which means more cash this year for their business.

“We have had the greatest weather, last year we had a lot of rain but this year we’ve had consistently wonderful weather,” said Shriver’s President Meryl Vangelov.

Memorial Day is not just about relaxation, there was a moment of silence that was held Monday afternoon in honor of all veterans.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports