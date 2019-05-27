



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember those who served this country. Several businesses are offering specials and freebies to thank our military men and women for their service.

HOOTERS

Military eats free at Hooters this Memorial Day. Hooters is thanking all veterans and active-duty military personnel this Memorial Day by offering a complimentary meal on Monday, May 27. Current and former U.S. military members can enjoy a free entrée from Hooters Memorial Day Menu by presenting a valid military ID at participating Hooters locations nationwide.

FOGO DE CHAO

This Memorial Day, military veterans and active duty personnel receive 50% towards their meal. In addition, up to three of their guests enjoy 10% off.

TEXAS DE BRAZIL

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 50% discount off dinner, as well as a 20% discount for up to eight additional guests on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 through Wednesday, May 29.

OUTBACK

Outback is honoring all servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders thru 5/27 with 20% off, with a valid state or federal ID. Everyone else can get 10% off their entire check on Memorial Day. Click here to get the coupon.

AMC THEATERS

This Memorial Day Weekend, military, veterans, and their dependents get a free large popcorn with valid ID at participating theatres.

7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven salutes U.S. military veterans for their service by partnering with Veterans Advantage to offer members a free medium coffee or Big Gulp Memorial Day weekend, May 25 – 27.

MCCORMICK & SCHMICK’S SEAFOOD & STEAKS

Gold Star parents and spouses, veterans and active U.S. military members and National Guard can enjoy a free entree on May 27.