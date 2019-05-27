PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Memorial Day, we stop to honor the men and women who gave their lives to ensure our freedom. Our area is remembering America’s fallen heroes with Memorial Day observances across the region.
The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden teamed up with the Knights of Columbus for a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning. The observance included a casting of the Memorial wreath upon the Delaware River and the playing of taps.
Media, Delaware County honored those who’ve died in the line of duty with its annual Memorial Day Parade. The Media Memorial Day Parade is rich in tradition and deep in meaning and symbolism.
In Northeast Philadelphia, members of Boy Scout Troop 160 and the Philadelphia Protestant home came together for a Memorial Day flag raising ceremony at the Lawndale Manor flagpole.
In the city’s Society Hill neighborhood, volunteers placed 648 American flags at the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial” at Spruce Street and Delaware Avenue. Those flags represent the number of people from Philadelphia who died while serving their country in Vietnam.