PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia began its countdown to the 2019 pool season by announcing the first ever kids swimwear drive. “Suit Up For Summer” is an effort by the city to make sure all children have access to the city’s 72 free public pools.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation are collecting new swimwear in all youth and adult sizes, swim diapers and flip flops in all sizes. It’s also asking for donations for towels and goggles.
“Every child in this city deserves to stay cool and learn to swim in a safe, free, city pool,” commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said. “Each swimwear donation we receive will give one more child the chance to learn lifelong swimming skills and to cool down and stay active.”
Items can be dropped off at any of the locations below Monday through Friday between 2 p.m and 7 p.m.
- Center City – One Parkway Building, 1515 Arch Street, 1st Floor
- West Philadelphia – Carousel House, 4300 Avenue Of The Republic
- Northeast Philadelphia – James Ramp Playground, 3300 Solly Avenue
- Northwest Philadelphia – Kendrick Rec Center, 5822 Ridge Avenue
- South Philadelphia – Guerin Rec Center, 2201 S. 16th Street
- North Philadelphia – Athletic Rec Center, 1400 N. 26th Street
“No kid should be turned away from a pool on a hot summer day,” Ott Lovell said. “The swimwear drive is a city-wide effort to let all kids know that they matter, they are welcomed and that their city cares about them.”
This year, city pools will open from June 17 until June 28. A full schedule will be released in early June.
For more information about drop-off locations, visit the Philadelphia Parks and Recreational website.