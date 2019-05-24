



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s always something to do in Philadelphia, and this summer is no exception! Check out some of the fun-filled events scheduled for the season, including cultural festivals, food festivals, block parties, beer gardens, skating, concerts, and much more!

Parks On Tap

WHERE: Rotating, click here to see schedule.

WHEN: Open for the summer season, Hours: Wed + Thurs: 5-10pm | Fri: 4-11pm | Sat: 1-11pm | Sun: 12-10pm

COST: Free



Parks on Tap is Philadelphia’s traveling beer garden that gives back! It is a partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Fairmount Park Conservancy and Avram Hornik of FCM Hospitality that brings a beer garden to various parks throughout the summer. Parks on Tap offers food, beer on tap, wine, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages in a festive outdoor environment featuring comfortable chairs and hammocks, and clean restrooms.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

WHERE: Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

WHEN: May 1 – June 30, 2019

COST: $18 – $12

This event will illuminate Franklin Square with 29 all new culturally inspired lantern sculptures, performances and handcrafted keepsakes by Chinese folk artists, the Dragon Beer Garden, and much more.

Philly Tech Week

WHERE: Location depends on event

WHEN: May 3 – 11, 2019

COST: FREE -$ 75; Price depends on event

Philly Tech Week is a week-long celebration of technology and innovation with events happening throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

South Street Spring Festival

WHERE: South Street, between 2nd and 8th Streets

WHEN: May 4, 2019

COST: FREE

South Street will be filled with music, food, drinks, crafts, and vendors between 2nd Street and 8th Street, including the Brauhaus Schmitz Maifest celebration.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

WHERE: 101 SOUTH COLUMBUS BLVD, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19106

WHEN: Opens Friday, May 10th for the season

COST: General Admission: FREE, Skating Admission: $4.00, Skate Rental: $10.00

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, Philadelphia’s only outdoor roller skating rink, will be back this summer for its fifth season thanks to the continued support of Independence Blue Cross. Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest is the perfect place to relax and hang out with the entire family. Entrance to the park is free and open to the public. Roller skating, mini-golf, games, rides, and concessions are pay-as-you-go. ​



Spruce Street Harbor Park

WHERE: 401 South Columbus, Philadelphia, PA 19106

WHEN: Opens Friday, May 10th for the season

COST: FREE



Spruce Street Harbor Park sustained by Univest features colorful hammocks, floating gardens, beautiful lights, refreshing craft beer, and food from popular Philly restaurants, making it a summer gathering space for locals and visitors alike.





Art Star Craft Bazaar

WHERE: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

WHEN: Mother’s Day Weekend, May 11 and 12, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

COST: FREE

Pick up homemade items from more than 100 curated art and craft vendors from the Philadelphia region and beyond featuring more than 40 brand new vendors, and returning favorites.

Photo Philly POP

WHERE: Inside The Bourse (across the street from the Liberty Bell) at 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106 – a landmark destination on Independence Mall in Old City.

WHEN: Opens May 15

COST: General Admission: $20

Photo Pop Philly is Philadelphia’s first interactive art exhibit of its kind. Guests will enjoy a whimsical wonderland of selfie-worthy art, sensational murals, exciting installations, and of course, endless photo opportunities!

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

WHERE: Walnut Street between Broad and 19th Streets and 17th and 18th from Sansom to Locust

WHEN: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12-5PM. RAIN OR SHINE.

COST: FREE

Join Rittenhouse Row for the 2018 Spring Festival Presented by Capital One, featuring street cafes, art, beauty, fashion, family fun, culinary demonstrations, beer and cocktail samplings, live music + entertainment on Walnut Street from the Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square. The annual event attracts more than 50,000 attendees and is the only time when Walnut Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Visit over 100 booths throughout the day.”

Philly Tango Fest

WHERE: Depends on event

WHEN: Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-27

COST: Registration required, click here for event pricing.

Now in its 9th year, the Philly Tango Fest offers an array of tango teachers, performers, and musicians. The Philly Tango Fest is the best time of the year to start dancing tango. They offer a 6-hour, 4-class track to get you up and dancing during the festival, and be part of the festival, by attending the milongas, watching the performances, getting out on the dance floor, and meeting tangueros from Philadelphia and visiting tangueros from throughout the world.

The Roots Picnic

WHERE: The Mann Center at Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131

WHEN: Saturday, June 1

COST: Tickets needed, click here to purchase.

The Roots Picnic, previously held at Penns Landing, will be held this year at the Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park. This year’s event will include three stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art and dialogue. View this year’s lineup here.

Philly Pride Kick-Off Block Party

WHERE: 12th and Locust Street

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 6-11 p.m.

COST: FREE

Start the weekend of festivities off at the block party at 12th and Locust. Wristbands for Sunday’s Festival will be discounted to $10. If you get your wristband in advance, you can save yourself some grief dealing with the lines into Penn’s Landing Great Plaza.

Philly Pride Parade and Festival

WHERE: The parade starts at 13th and Locust Streets and festival gates open at noon at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, Columbus Blvd. and Chestnut Street. The Parade reaches the festival at approximately 1:30 p.m.

WHEN: Sunday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m

COST: Parade Free, Festival: $15

It’s the largest celebration of LGBT pride in the region, attracting over 25,000 people each year.

Pizzadelphia Pizza Festival

WHERE: The Navy Yard, Marine Parade Grounds S. Broad Street and Intrepid Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19112

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

COST: General Admission $40, V.I.P. $100, Kids 6-12yrs old $22

All-you-can-eat pizza from more than 30 pizzerias! There will be music and live entertainment, games, live demos, chef Q&As, live podcasting and more.

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival

WHERE: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

COST: General Admission $65, Early Access $85, Non Drinker $35



Summer Ale Festival returns for another year of specialty brews, animals, live entertainment and more. In addition to offering a night of fun and memories for adults only at one of Philly’s top cultural attractions, Summer Ale Festival serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats.

Wawa Welcome America

WHERE: Multiple locations, click here to see the scheduled events

WHEN: June 30 – July 4, 2019

COST: FREE

What better place to celebrate America’s Birthday than America’s Birthplace? It’s 5 days of FREE events citywide complete with concerts, block parties, movie nights, fireworks and more!

2nd Street Festival

WHERE: 2nd Street, between Germantown and Spring Garden

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, 12 PM – 10PM

COST: FREE

This is the 11th year of the 2nd Street Festival and it has grown to one of the city’s largest craft and music festivals.

Made In America Festival

WHERE: The Benjamin Franklin Parkway

WHEN: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

COST: For ticket information, click here.

The Made in America music festival will take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Labor Day weekend for two days of music. Cardi B and Travis Scott have been announced as this year’s headliners. To view the complete lineup, click here.