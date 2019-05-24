OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Jersey Shore officially launched the summer tourist season Friday with the “Unlock the Ocean” ceremony. The ceremony kicked off Memorial Day weekend.
It’s finally summer and the Ocean City beach is now open.
It might look a little unusual, but every year at the annual Unlocking of the Beach, a tradition takes places involving suits and ties.
“It’s the business person plunge today and all the business people in town come to celebrate the new season,” Stevie, who is Little Miss Ocean City, said.
She’s taking the plunge for the first time, which is fitting because she’s an aspiring business owner.
“I want to go to school for dance and then I want to own my own dance studio in Ocean City,” Stevie said.
Watch the video above for more on Stevie and the Unlocking of the Ocean.