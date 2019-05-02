Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – A local animal shelter needs your help caring for five puppies that were left abandoned in Vineland. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter says the puppies were brought to the shelter after they were found dumped on the side of the road on Wednesday morning.
As you can see, they were not properly cared for.
The shelter is asking for donations to give the puppies the medical attention they need.
“They have already seen the vet and are on their road to recovery,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “If you can donate towards these puppies care and others, it would be greatly appreciated.”
Once their health improves, the puppies will be put up for adoption.
