DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Ten suspected child predators are off the streets of Delaware County. The district attorney announced the arrests Thursday after the conclusion of a month-long sting operation.

Official say undercover agents posed as children between the ages of 12 and 15 and engaged in online conversations about sexual acts with the suspects.

The men are accused of arranging a meeting with the victim they believed to be underage. Some of the conversations included requests for nude photographs and sexual requests. Some suspects allegedly sent nude photos of themselves to the undercover agents.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation: Marvin Gus Jennings, 53, Mohammed S. Merchant, 24, Gregory Mark Sylvia, 32, Santhosh Akinepalli, 27, Anthony Quairoli, 22, Michael Dean Norman, 38, Kenneth Albert Ruzat, 54, Andrew Stephen Oatley, 23, Roberto Flores Ascenion, 37, and Sachin Kumar Shetty, 28.

“These defendants actively sought out and targeted juveniles, attempting to prey upon our youth, for their own warped sexual gratification. That is the very definition of predatory behavior. Those who engage in this criminal conduct here in Delaware County should be forewarned that our ICAC Task Force is actively working to locate and arrest these perpetrators who further the victimization of children,” said District Attorney Copeland. “This undercover operation is a reminder to parents and community members how important it is to talk with their children, monitor internet use, and report any suspicious activity to our ICAC Task Force. I would like to commend our ICAC Task Force members and its various law enforcement partners for their continued work in locating and apprehending these perpetrators.”

The men have been charged with attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and related offenses.