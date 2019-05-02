PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI and Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in South Philadelphia. The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2710 S. 3rd Street at approximately 12:05 p.m. on May 1.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached the counter and gave a threatening note to the teller.

The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect is described as a African American woman in her early to mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-2 and thin built.

She was wearing a platinum blonde wig and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the robbery or this suspect is urged to call the FBI or Philadelphia Police Violence Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.