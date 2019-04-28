



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– This time of year you may find your pet doing a lot of itching. Dogs do not outgrow their allergies and any medicine you give them may just be covering up the symptoms.

Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News to talk about some medicines that may help relieve your dogs itching.

Some medicines are better than others, a lot of the things that are commonly used are anti-histamines, steroids and topical substances.

These medicines can work but not for long and some of them with long term use are dangerous.

DogWatch magazine came out with a list of two new options; one is a daily pill called “Apoquel,” that is for stopping inflammation, itching and redness. If that does not work there is also another one called “Cytopoint,” which is an injection given to your dog every four to eight weeks.

Both are given throughout your dog’s life and they are relatively expensive.

Also ask your vet about allergy shots, about half of the time allergy shots work but they can take six months to a year to actually be effective.

Another way to help the itching is to speak with a veterinary dermatologist because itching can cause misery for your pet.

These are some of the newer generation medicines you may want to consider because allergies are not just seasonal they also could be food or environmental allergies.