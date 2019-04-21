



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As we get further into spring, you’ll be seeing more wild animal babies and cubs. Keeping your pet safe around wild animals is extremely important.

Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News to talk about pets interacting with wild animals.

When it comes to bears, her advice is simple, “leave them alone.”

The National Wildlife Federation did a study and found free roaming cats in the United States can kill between one and four billion birds a year and between six and 22 billion other mammals.

Free roaming cats can be a danger to our wildlife.

Placing a bell on the cat’s collar does not help notify a bird the cat is near.

Owners need to provide cover for the birds, like natural vegetation, so the birds can be someplace that they don’t need to interact with the cat.

If you have a bird feeder, put that out in the open so the bird can spot any cat that may be coming up on it.

It is in a cat’s instinct to hunt, so you cannot punish them for it.

If you have any issues with wildlife animals, contact a wildlife refuge as soon as possible.

The Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford, New Jersey can be reached at 856-983-3329.

The Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center in King of Prussia can be reached at 267-416-WILD.